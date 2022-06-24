Advertisement

Gwinnett Co. Police warn businesses to be alert after increase in burglaries

An increase in burglaries at vape shops have been reported in Gwinnett County in past month
Surveillance photo of burglary
Surveillance photo of burglary(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With an increase in vape shop burglaries reported over the past month in Gwinnett County, police officials have warned small businesses and vape shops to stay alert.

Officials urge small business owners to contact the Community Affairs Unit to request crime prevention surveys to help with security.

A useful tip is to use an alarm, invest in good lighting and secure high theft items.

