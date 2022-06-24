Gwinnett County to celebrate LGBTQIA + community at 2nd annual Pride Party

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County officials announced the schedule for the annual Pride party for the LGBTQIA+ community to conclude Pride month.

The celebration is scheduled for June 28 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku, Gwinnett County’s first openly gay leader, said the party is a reminder of the nation’s past.

“Hate, in any form, has no place in Gwinnett, period,” said Ku. “In order to stay true to our core values of inclusivity and equity, we must continue building a community where people feel safe regardless of who they love or how they identify.”

He says he remains hopeful for the future.

In 1969, officials say an uprising in Lower Manhattan spearheaded the gay rights movement.

Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center plaza is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

