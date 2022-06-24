Advertisement

Gwinnett County Sheriff Thomas Goggins retires, officials announce

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook photo
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook photo(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Master Deputy Sheriff Thomas Goggins retired from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office after six years of honorable service, according to officials.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, Deputy Goggins began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

Officials wished him well in his retirement and future endeavors.

