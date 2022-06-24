Gwinnett County Sheriff Thomas Goggins retires, officials announce

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Master Deputy Sheriff Thomas Goggins retired from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office after six years of honorable service, according to officials.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, Deputy Goggins began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

Master Deputy Sheriff Thomas Goggins has retired from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office after six years of honorable service. pic.twitter.com/uKvNkKzmpD — Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office (@GwinnettSO) June 24, 2022

Officials wished him well in his retirement and future endeavors.

