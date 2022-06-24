Advertisement

Hall County authorities asking for public’s help identifying wandering girl

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County authorities are trying to identify a 12-year-old girl who was found wandering the street Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says the young girl was walking along Poplar Springs Road and Guiness Way when deputies approached her and learned she was non-verbal.

Investigators are now working to figure out where the girl lives and how she got lost.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 9-1-1.

