Housing conditions push South Fulton mayor, residents to breaking point

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some neighbors in a South Fulton apartment complex are without power over safety issues with wiring, but electricity appears to be far from the property’s only immediate issue after years-long housing condition complaints.

“I believe our city has a financial obligation, a legal obligation, and most importantly, a moral obligation to address issues here at Camelot,” said City of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau.

Camelot is a property known in the South Fulton community as a site long-riddled with a history of housing concerns. A new challenge presented itself weeks ago and remains Thursday.

“I’m on my third week without power in this ‘hottest in a decade’ heatwave that we’re having,” explained Mayor kamau, who moved in six months ago.

No air and no electricity across several buildings, according to residents. Georgia Power confirmed it cut it off due to safety hazards with meters.

Georgia Power sent us the following statement:

Georgia Power technicians recently discovered meter connections for several units at the Camelot complex had been tampered with by an unauthorized individual, resulting in unsafe conditions. When we become aware of unsafe electrical conditions we have to act and, to protect the safety of residents, we did disconnect power at this complex. Georgia Power remains in touch with the complex and has restored service for the one building where we received proper inspection notice from local authorities. We will restore service as quickly as possible once the complex notifies us that repairs have been made by a qualified electrician and inspections from local authorities are complete at the other buildings.

Had it not been for the CBS46 News camera light, Mayor kamau would have been sitting in his unit, in the dark. But, he believes living there is shining a light on the unsafe conditions.

“I am going to stay here. If it is unsafe for me to live here, it is unsafe for any citizen to live here.”

kamau is among dozens of residents who allege mold, overdue repairs, dilapidated units, and crime have consumed Camelot.

Housing Association meetings on Tuesday and Thursday had tenants confronting the board over money management and calls for city oversight.

“Just in the past couple of years, over 100 code enforcement and fire code - building code and fire code violations,” according to the mayor.

While families look to oust HOA leaders, officials say a property overhaul is overdue. Adding that South Fulton needs a stronger policy for ‘livable’ affordable housing.

“I just think it’s time for the city to do something,” sighed kamau.

