Legal analyst Page Pate talks about US Supreme Court abortion ruling

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a concurring opinion released today, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court should reconsider its past rulings codifying rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

That leaves many people wondering if today’s ruling by the Supreme Court opens the door for justices to reconsider other rights.

CBS46 anchor Rob Hughes sat down with legal analyst Page Pate to discuss whether Georgians should be concerned.

