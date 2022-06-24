Local nonprofits team up for free food give-away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Hundreds of families lined up to get free fresh food Friday in South Atlanta.

Many of the community members who showed up to the Fulton County Oak Hill Child Adolescent & Family Center told CBS46 without this event they wouldn’t have enough food for the week because of how hard times are right now with inflation costs.

Must Ministries non-profit, Choices Community Teaching Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A and the community outreach team from the Atlanta Braves spent hours passing out food to families who showed up.

“We’re here once a month and the mission here is to provide healthy food choices to our clients and they are just so grateful to get fresh fruits fresh, vegetables, dairy and not only that but toiletries,” Must Ministries Senior Director Yvonne Byars said.

“The need is there, it always is and it’s just great to have partners like Must Ministries, and Chick-Fil-A that will come alongside us and do this on a regular basis to make sure we can meet the need. Ideally we want to do this until there are other solutions,” Atlanta Braves Senior Community Director, Danielle Bedasse said.

Some people who showed up told CBS46 inflation is now causing them to make tough choices between gas and food.

“If I didn’t have this I would be eating half of the food that I do eat because it’s just that tight. I’m on a set budget and I don’t have excess money to spend and this is great help,” Local South Atlanta resident, William Haugabrook said.

For information on how you can get connected to additional resources you can go to www.mustministries.org

