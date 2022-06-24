Advertisement

Partly cloudy, isolated storms in north Georgia today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies today in metro Atlanta with isolated showers and storms this evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 40%

Slightly “cooler” today

The extreme heat is over for metro Atlanta. While it will remain hot, afternoon temperatures will peak in the lower 90′s today, instead of the near-100 degree heat we’ve seen the past few days.

Evening storms return

After a stretch without rain in metro Atlanta, isolated storms will be possible this evening, mainly after you leave work today. There will be at least a slight chance of rain every day with higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cool front.

7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta
7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta(CBS46)

