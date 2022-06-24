Partly cloudy, isolated storms in north Georgia today
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies today in metro Atlanta with isolated showers and storms this evening.
Friday’s summary
High - 92°
Normal high - 89°
Chance of rain - 40%
Slightly “cooler” today
The extreme heat is over for metro Atlanta. While it will remain hot, afternoon temperatures will peak in the lower 90′s today, instead of the near-100 degree heat we’ve seen the past few days.
Evening storms return
After a stretch without rain in metro Atlanta, isolated storms will be possible this evening, mainly after you leave work today. There will be at least a slight chance of rain every day with higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cool front.
