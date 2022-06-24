Photos released of 3 persons of interest in fatal DeKalb County shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three men have been labeled by police as persons of interest wanted in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead outside a gas station on Covington Highway on Wednesday.

In light of this spike in violence at gas stations, Cochran-Johnson has proposed a new ordinance to require gas stations and convenience stores to own and operate a surveillance system.

It was just before 9:28 p.m. when police received reports of a person shot at the Chevron gas station on Covington Highway. On scene, officers found a male in his late teens with a visible gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead after being shot within a mile of each other Wednesday night. DeKalb County police are now looking for the person(s) responsible.

It was just before 9:28 p.m. when police received reports of a person shot at a gas station on Covington Highway. On scene, officers found a male in his late teens with a visible gunshot wound.

At the same time, reports of another person shot at the 6300 block of Stablewood Way came in. Police responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.

Both males were pronounced dead.

“It used to be a good area but this young community, the upbringing with these kids these days...there’s been a lot of crime that’s been going on in this vicinity and it needs to stop,” local Lithonia resident of 20 years, Tony Mitchell said.

It is unclear whether the two shootings are related at this time. Investigators tell CBS46 they spent the overnight and morning hours collecting evidence and speaking to possible witnesses in the area.

“This needs to stop. The crime goin on, the foolishness, the shootings and all of this needs to just come to an end,” Mitchell said.

Police said the current evidence is suggesting that there were multiple people involved in the shooting that took place at the Covington Highway gas station.

Police did not release the identity of any of the victims and they have not yet located a suspect as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.