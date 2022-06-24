Planned Parenthood calls on supporters to make their voices heard at the polls

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For Macey Milstead and her husband Josh, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and decades of precedent is scary and personal.

“Mostly my children. Their futures matter to me,” said Macey Milstead of Atlanta.

Macey and her family were among a handful of abortion rights supporters standing in front of the state capital in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon after the ruling was handed down. They were holding signs condemning the high court’s decision as cruel and inhumane.

“If I somehow get pregnant and I need to have an abortion, a medical abortion… I mean, I might not have a choice,” said Macey.

Planned Parenthood Southeast provides reproductive health care to thousands of people not only in Georgia but in Alabama and Mississippi too. The non-profit is now calling on its supporters to act at the ballot box.

“If you’re not registered to vote, make sure you get registered to vote. Make sure you show up to the polls in November,” said Lauren Frazier of Planned Parenthood Southeast.

While this landmark decision is a massive setback to abortion rights, Frazier says it’s important to remember that overturning Roe v. Wade moves the power to regulate abortion to individual states.

“So, we’re not the ones that should be afraid, it should be these anti-health politicians who are trampling on our rights to access our basic healthcare,” said Frazier.

Back in front of the state capital, the Milstead family says they’re committed to making their voices heard for the long haul. They’re planning more protests and they hope to see other families get involved.

“Abortion isn’t just a right for women. Every man has a woman that they love, and they might need this care at some point,” said Josh Milstead.

