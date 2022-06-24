Pro-life convention kicks off in Atlanta same day Court overturns Roe v. Wade

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - As the Supreme Court of the United States released their official opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Friday, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, pro-life advocates rejoiced.

Friday marked the start of the National Right to Life Convention in College Park. The two-day event, which draws pro-life advocates from across the country, was planned long before Friday’s abortion ruling that leaves the power to ban abortions to individual states.

“The decision was due to the justices who chose the Constitution over political pressure and who rightly concluded that there is nothing in the Constitution that would prevent the people’s elected representatives in the states from protecting the lives of the unborn,” the organization wrote in a press release.

The justices “chose the Constitution over political pressure.”



While some Americans are hurting, others are rejoicing. We’re talking to pro-life advocates, attending the National Right to Life Convention, about #SCOTUS decision to overturn #RoeVsWade. Story at 6 on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rqbfE4FKjj — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) June 24, 2022

Suzanne Guy of Marietta attended the convention and has spent the last 10 years spreading a message of “compassionate action” through her group called Life Initiatives & Values group.

“The pro-life movement is about a culture of life, and here to help with very real, tangible, practical help,” Guy said. “Things like childcare, cars, rent, you know, really being the hands and feet of Jesus.”

When she was 24 weeks pregnant, Guy said doctors warned she and/or daughter could die if she carried through with the pregnancy. Her amniotic fluid was non-existence and doctors used language “like chromosomal abnormality, not compatible with life,” according to Guy. Her daughter is now 24 years old.

“That child in the womb is a unique, distinct human being that deserves the same rights and protections of those outside of the womb,” she said.

Olivia Gans Turner, director of American Victims of Abortion, also attended the convention. She regrets terminating her pregnancy in 1981.

“I didn’t want my parents to know,” she explained. “I wanted to be able to keep going to school, and I wanted my boyfriend to stay in that relationship. My baby already had a beating heart.”

Turner believes some women seeking abortions are motivated by “social reasons” not the health of the mother, rape or incest.

“The baby is committed no crime, neither has she, and yet we subjected them to a second act of violence,” she said.

While pro-life advocates like Turner and Guy have longed for this day, they said they understand others feel differently.

“I hope the people out there that are scared that they will see we are here,” Guy said. “We love them, and we are here to help.”

The National Right to Life Convention continues through Saturday. Organizers said they have security measures in place, but that’s always the case at their annual conventions.

