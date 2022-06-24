Advertisement

Rage to praise: Georgia political leaders react to abortion ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday
Advocates respond to SCOTUS ruling
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reaction was fast and swift in metro Atlanta and Georgia to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade.

The court ruled in favor of Mississippi’s abortion law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

Roe v. Wade was a 1973 landmark decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights to most Americans.

Friday’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization essentially states there is no constitutional right to abortion services, and thus allows individual states to more heavily regulate or ban the procedure.

In 2019, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that would ban abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. The law is commonly referred to as the “heartbeat law.” The measure was soon blocked by a federal appeals court, but could now soon become law in Georgia.

Georgia is one of 26 states that could ban abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Dobbs, according to pro-abortion rights think tank Guttmacher Institute.

This story is developing.

