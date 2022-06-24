Rage to praise: Georgia political leaders react to abortion ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reaction was fast and swift in metro Atlanta and Georgia to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade.

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade safeguarded the right to choose for millions of women in Georgia + nationwide.



Today, the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights.



I am appalled. Enraged. Undaunted & ready to fight back.



Our freedom matters. Our rights matter. We will not be still. pic.twitter.com/cfC8QLrxcN — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 24, 2022

The court ruled in favor of Mississippi’s abortion law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

I am sickened by this decision that wrongly and immorally tells women that their bodies are not their own. The choice to have an abortion is one of the hardest decisions of many women’s lives. That choice is informed by a wide variety of factors, and government should not have a role in denying that choice. As a straight man, I have never been told by the government when, whether or how to start and raise my family. Make no mistake: this ruling will most grotesquely impact women of color and those who do not have the resources to travel to find safe and high-quality health care outside their communities where reproductive services are made illegal. I oppose this decision.



Roe v. Wade was a 1973 landmark decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights to most Americans.

Friday’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization essentially states there is no constitutional right to abortion services, and thus allows individual states to more heavily regulate or ban the procedure.

This Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states, which is where it belongs. I stand for life and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion, including the heinous practice of partial birth and late term abortion. I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat party.

In 2019, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that would ban abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. The law is commonly referred to as the “heartbeat law.” The measure was soon blocked by a federal appeals court, but could now soon become law in Georgia.

After decades of attacks, abortion rights in the United States have been toppled and women will die because of this decision. In Georgia, this could have immediate consequences. HB481 — a controversial 6-week abortion ban passed by Gov. Kemp and state Republicans — could go into effect within weeks. This means women and doctors can face criminal prosecution over seeking life-saving medical care. Georgia is regularly ranked as one of the worst in the nation for maternal mortality. Women in Georgia are more likely to die as a result of complications with childbirth than in any other state in the nation, and HB481 will only make this worse.

Georgia is one of 26 states that could ban abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Dobbs, according to pro-abortion rights think tank Guttmacher Institute.

There is no disputing that life begins at conception, and today the Supreme Court protected the sanctity of life for future generations by overturning Roe v. Wade.

