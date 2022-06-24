Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The United States Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights to most Americans.

The decision comes after a draft opinion detailing the court’s alleged plan to strike down the famous ruling leaked to the public.

The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, called Roe “egregiously wrong from the start,” adding that “Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

In early May, Justice Clarence Thomas commented that the Supreme Court was changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion.

“When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it,” he said while speaking at a conference Friday evening in Dallas.

The abortion case is among 37 unresolved cases that were argued in the fall, winter and spring. The justices typically issue all their decisions by early summer.

