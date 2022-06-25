1 teen dead, 2 injured in Lagrange lounge shooting, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old was killed and two other teens were shot Friday night after a teen gathering in Lagrange, according to police.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to two businesses, Mason’s World on Hogansville Road and LaGrange Car Wash on Vernon Street, in reference to multiple people shot.

At the car wash, police say a 17-year-old male was found shot in the leg and his passenger, 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. While there, authorities learned the shooting happened at Mason’s World where they found a third victim, a 17-year-old female, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where Dewberry died shortly after arrival and the other teen victims were treated and released.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at the end of a teen gathering at Mason’s World when at least two groups became engaged in an altercation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.