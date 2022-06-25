2 children dead, 3 injured after house fire in Paulding County; mother arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Paulding County mother has been arrested after two young children died and several others were injured in a house fire Friday night.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. Friday after seeing smoke and flames billowing out of the windows of a home located on Woodwind Drive.

Police said seven children were inside the home when the fire initially started.

When firefighters went inside the home, they discovered two young children unresponsive. Police said an infant, and another child in the age range of 3-5 years old, were found at the top of the stairs inside the home with burns.

A third child in the age range of 5-6 years old was flown to Grady Hospital with 75% burns, police said. A fourth child in the age range of 7-8 years old was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Police said three other kids between the ages of 14 and 16 years old jumped out of a second-floor window. One child suffered an ankle injury and the other two were not injured.

The mother of the children was arrested after sheriff deputies found her in the backyard of the home uninjured. Her name has not been released yet.

The incident is under investigation. CBS46 will have live updates throughout the morning on Wake Up Atlanta, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.