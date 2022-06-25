2 dead, several injured in violent incidents in 14 hour span in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Homicide investigators have been busy after a violent 14 hour span that included a shooting and stabbing homicide and multiple shootings across Atlanta on Saturday.

Police tell CBS46 News they responded to a report of a person injured at the 2700 block of Dearwood Dr. SW around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with multiple stab wounds. Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute that resulted in the stabbing.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1590 DeKalb Ave. NE. Upon arrival, officials say officers found an adult male deceased with a gunshot wound. Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Around 7:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Jones Avenue NW. Upon arrival, police found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim rushed to the hospital in critical condition. This is the second shooting on Jones Avenue in a week span.

Around 3:05 p.m., police confirmed two people were shot near the intersection of Moreland Avenue SE. and Custer Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they say the two people who were shot were alert and conscious. There is no additional information provided.

The violent incidents remain under investigation.

No further information is available.

