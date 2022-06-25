Advertisement

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

File photo shows a sign at the Disney store (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press and CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/CBS46) - The Supreme Court’s decision to end the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has catapulted businesses of all types into the most divisive corner of politics.

Some companies that stayed silent last month — when a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico — spoke up for the first time Friday, including The Walt Disney Company, which said it will reimburse employees who must travel out of state to get an abortion.

The monumental decision has sparked an intense response in Georgia as well as across the country. The nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, putting abortion rights in the hands of the states.

Facebook parent Meta, American Express, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs also said they would cover employee travel costs while others like Apple, Starbucks, Lyft and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.

But of the dozens of big businesses that The Associated Press reached out to Friday, many like McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Tyson and Marriott did not respond.

Arkansas-based Walmart — the nation’s largest employer with a good portion of its stores in states that will immediately trigger abortion bans following the Friday’s Supreme Court ruling — also kept quiet.

