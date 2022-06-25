Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With NFL Training Camp set to open in just over a month, the Atlanta Falcons got to work to give back to the youth in Georgia.

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. held his 2nd annual Defensive Back camp at Lakewood Stadium on Saturday.

Hayward and Terrell understand the importance of giving back to the youth.

“I try to be hands on. If I see mistakes they’re doing, I’ll tell them,” said Hayward Jr. “Alignment, stances and things like that. Overall, these guys know a lot of the things. Only thing I can do is tune up some of the skills they have.”

The camp showcases some of the top high school athletes across Georgia and helps build their physical skills as well as their teamwork.

“Us guys getting together and giving back as a group, helping to show guys they’re on the right path,” said Terrell. “Keep going on the right path and you’ll be on your way to college and hopefully the league. Just remember to stay the course.”

Several NFL players including Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback AJ Terrell attended the camp. Other NFL stars including Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore also attended.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.