Carrollton police searching for man last seen near Atlanta airport

Martavious Jerel Long
Martavious Jerel Long(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Carrollton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Caroll County man.

Police said Martavious Jerel Long was last seen near the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, wearing gray pants, a pink hoodie, and white shoes.

Long is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and he has long hair with braids/dreads.

If you have any information or have seen Long, please contact 911 or CPD at 770-834-4451.

Carrollton Missing Person
Carrollton Missing Person(WGCL)

