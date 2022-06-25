Carrollton police searching for man last seen near Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Carrollton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Caroll County man.

Police said Martavious Jerel Long was last seen near the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, wearing gray pants, a pink hoodie, and white shoes.

Long is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and he has long hair with braids/dreads.

If you have any information or have seen Long, please contact 911 or CPD at 770-834-4451.

Carrollton Missing Person (WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.