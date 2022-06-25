Cobb teen receives a huge surprise after mowing one single mother’s lawn for free

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One Cobb County teen accepted the challenge to give something back to his community, and now the CBS46 Surprise Squad is giving him something special.

14-year-old Henry Odell had created a legitimate, profitable business mowing lawns, supporting his goal of saving up for a Ford Mustang. He set profit aside, though, and began cutting one local mother’s lawn for free as part of the 50 Yard Challenge. This unique challenge was an idea created by a non-profit group called Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.

The challenge tasked young kids to mow fifty yards for free, unable to get anything out of it. Henry met his fifty yards requirement in a rather unique way, cutting the lawn of a single mother he affectionately calls Miss Abby; he cut that one lawn every other week, fifty times.

What started out as part of a charitable challenge sparked a friendship, complete with taco Tuesday together, and now young Henry continues mowing Miss Abby’s lawn for free.

His kind and charitable gesture did not go unnoticed, drawing the attention of the CBS46 Surprise Squad.

The Surprise Squad may not have pulled up in Henry’s dream Mustang, but they had plenty of other amazing gifts fit for a 14-year-old. Among them, a $100 gift card for Dunkin Donuts and a $500 gaming gift card that lit up the young video game fan’s eyes. United Community Bank also stepped in, gifting enough money to help keep Henry and his lawn mowing business fueled up.

A prize also awaited Henry at the end of his 50 Yard Challenge… a brand new lawnmower and trimmer, which still sit boxed up in his garage.

“At the end, I realized it wasn’t the reward that mattered, it was the person I helped, and, I mean, I don’t regret that,” said Henry.

