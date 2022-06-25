Crews continue search for missing 27-year-old swimmer in Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in the Chattahoochee River Friday evening, Special Operations and Support Lt. Judd Smith confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say according to witnesses on the scene, a 27-year-old male was attempting to swim across the river to a popular diving rock and was unable to stay above the surface and began to go under water around 8 p.m.

The victim’s sister told authorities she attempted to rescue him but officials say she was unable to stay afloat

Witnesses were able to give an approximate location of the man’s last visual contact to the Cobb County Fire Department on scene.

Officials add Game Wardens searched the area last night until nightfall, and then were back on scene this morning searching the area again with side scan SONAR.

No official information was provided. This is a developing story.

This is the latest in a string of recent drownings and missing swimmer incidents across the metro Atlanta counties.

RELATED: Woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter at West Point Lake

Search for man who fell overboard into Lake Lanier enters second day

Body of 20-year-old male recovered from water at Lake Lanier, officials say

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.