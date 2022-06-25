First Alert Forecast | The chance of rain increases by early next-week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A warm and somewhat humid weekend is underway across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the middle of the afternoon with only isolated showers, storms.

SATURDAY EVENING | Seasonably warm and humid weather rules the evening forecast. A few showers, storms will bubble up through sunset.@cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx pic.twitter.com/Aphfp3vWYe — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 25, 2022

Temperatures cool back through the 80s and into the 70s by midnight; cooler earlier across outlying areas. A mostly dry Saturday night is in the forecast.

Sunday begins mild and muggy with most communities bottoming-out in the low to mid-70s before 8 a.m. Sunshine sends temperatures into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With humidity factored in, it’ll feel a few degrees warmer. Isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. A slightly greater chance of rain arrives during the evening; especially north of Atlanta.

A ‘cool front’ sags southward, and closer to our area, Monday; boosting the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A chance of rain lingers through the entire workweek. No single day will be a total washout, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to bubble up each day.

Temperatures cool a bit heading into mid-week and may actually sink to cooler-than-average levels; mid-80s by Tuesday.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Cutter

