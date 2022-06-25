First Alert Forecast | ‘Summery’ weather lingers through the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon; a far cry from the lower 100s a few communities recorded earlier in the week. Seasonably warm, more humid weather lingers through the weekend.

A few downpours are roaming the area at 8:45 p.m., under an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Spotty rain and thunder are possible through midnight; mainly southwest of Metro Atlanta. While the chance of thunder diminishes, a few showers remain possible into Saturday morning.

While the day may not be completely dry, most miss the rain Saturday. Get outside and enjoy the day, but keep a casual eye on the CBS46 First Alert Weather App if you have extended outdoor plans.

Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon.

The chance of rain diminishes even further Sunday, with more warm and humid weather in the forecast. A stalling cold front combined with lots of moisture produces scattered downpours through much of next work-week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

