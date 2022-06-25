FIRST ALERT: Warm & Mostly Dry Weekend; Lower Temperatures & Higher Rain Chances This Week
Partly Sunny Today With Highs In The Upper 80′s, 30% Chance For A Few Showers
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -
A Warm and mostly dry weekend. Today will be party sunny with a 30% chance for a few showers especially west of Atlanta. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 90 degrees. Next week will be wetter with higher rain chances and lower temperatures.
