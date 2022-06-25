Advertisement

Georgia residents react to US Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Georgians react to Roe vs. Wade reversal
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 took to the street on Friday to ask people how they feel that Roe v Wade has now been overturned.

We talked to people in Woodstock and Marietta and we talked to people who are both happy and sad about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

It’s important to remember this issue has more than two sides though. There’s also a gray area -- people who aren’t sure how they feel.

In some cases, it’s a conflict between their personal beliefs and the power they believe the government should have over their lives and decisions.

