Large crowd voices frustrations at Abortion Rights Rally in Athens Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -A large crowd mixed with college students and community members voiced their frustrations to the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade at the Abortion Rights Rally in Athens Saturday afternoon.

College students and community members sang, chanted and spoke out.

The decision sparked an intense response in Georgia as well as across the country.

A growing crowd started gathering in downtown Atlanta just hours after the court’s announcement Friday, and protesters continued to make their voices heard into the evening hours.

Steps have also been taken to get Georgia’s previously blocked heartbeat law into effect quickly. The law, signed in 2019, bans abortions around six weeks into a pregnancy.

