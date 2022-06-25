Police looking for person of interest in murder of Clayton County teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are looking for a person of interest after a 15-year-old high school student was shot to death Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene at Garden Wood Apartments just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers got there they found a person shot in the car. They said the teen crashed his car into other cars after he was shot.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

20-year-old Ahmad Royal is a person of interest in connection to the shooting. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Royal is a member or an affiliate of the Lincoln Bloods street gang.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any further information about the shooting death and how or if the victim and Royal are connected.

Family members tell CBS46 the Midtown High School student was reportedly visiting a friend in the area.

Royal is wanted on charges of battery and family violence, police said.

