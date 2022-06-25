Search for possible drowning victim at Cauble Park continues into second day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dive teams continued their search for a missing swimmer at Cauble Park Saturday morning after searching much of the evening the previous day.

According to Acworth police, witnesses on scene told them they saw a female, later identified as 46-year-old Darla Frey of Rockmart on a raft in the water, then later observed the same raft without Frey.

Police said crews were out on the lake using sonar equipment from 5:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Friday but was called off due to weather.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Dive Team, the Cobb County Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources continued the search for Frey Saturday morning, but still she has not been located.

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been no reports of Frey,

Dive crews typically search from sunrise to sunset unless dangerous conditions such as weather force them to stop early.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, contact the Acworth Police Department.

The Acworth Police Department would like to remind everyone the importance of personal flotation devices while enjoying activities on the lake.

