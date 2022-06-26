3-year-old Gwinnett County girl found safe, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The three-year-old girl who was reported missing since Saturday afternoon has been found safe, Gwinnett County Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Police say Max Clendenin was last seen by her father in the front yard of their home around 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Gwinnett County Police Department has asked for the public’s help in search of missing three-year-old girl named Max Clendenin.

According to police, Clendenin was last seen by her father on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. while they were playing in the front yard of their home. Clendenin’s father stepped inside his home for a moment and discovered Max was missing when he returned, according to police.

Investigators say they believe Clendenin’s mother, Magdaline Geffrard, may have taken Clendenin from her lawful home. Geffrard was last known to drive a 2008 – 2013 Gray Chevrolet Malibu which was missing a license plate and a passenger side front hub cap.

At this time, police say no charges have been filed and the parties involved are concerned for the well-being of Clendenin.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

