Advertisement

Atlanta Police: Two people shot outside Circle K in southwest Atlanta

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Police responded to 74 Northside Dr. for reports of two people shot around 7:15 p.m.

There is no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries or what led up to the shooting. There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

2 dead, several injured in violent incidents in 14 hour span in Atlanta

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Police on scene of shooting in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County Police investigating shooting near Tullifenney Court Sunday
Economic impact following Roe v. Wade ruling
Gwinnett County Police investigating shooting near Tullifenney Court Sunday