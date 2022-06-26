Black and Brown women will be the most impacted by abortion ruling, experts say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect Black and Brown women the most, according to the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

“It made me really afraid, afraid for Black women, Brown women and low-income women today,” CEO Linda Goler Blount said. “But it really made me afraid for the next generation coming up.”

Blount completely understands the outrage many people are experiencing.

According to Blount, poverty rates and maternal mortality rates will increase, especially for Black women.

Blount continues that Black maternal mortality rates will increase by 33 percent, if they can’t have access to abortion care.

“By removing this ability to choose to make the best health decisions, these people are saying to Black and Brown women in particular, that you’re not of value,” Blount said. “And we expect that some of you will die because of this.”

As protests in response to the decision continue across the country, Blount told CBS46 there are next steps to take and quickly.

“Make sure they have access to medication abortion, Plan B pills,” she said. “And figuring out ways to buy these products and ways to distribute them.”

Steps have also been taken to get Georgia’s previously blocked heartbeat law into effect quickly. The law, signed in 2019, bans abortions around six weeks into a pregnancy.

