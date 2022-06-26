Dawson County Sheriff’s Office asks help in search for missing 21-year-old

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old named Sidiki Kebe.

Kebe is listed as 5′09″ and weighs 170 lbs. He has short dark hair and has braces.

Kebe was last seen in the area of 3618 Highway 52 East.

If you have any information on Sidiki please call DCSO at 706-344-3636

