Dawson County Sheriff’s Office asks help in search for missing 21-year-old

Dawson County Sheriff's Office photo of missing man
Dawson County Sheriff's Office photo of missing man(Dawson County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old named Sidiki Kebe.

Kebe is listed as 5′09″ and weighs 170 lbs. He has short dark hair and has braces.

Kebe was last seen in the area of 3618 Highway 52 East.

If you have any information on Sidiki please call DCSO at 706-344-3636

