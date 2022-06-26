Advertisement

Douglas County urges precaution after rabid fox chases neighbors, attacks family pet

Douglas County Rabid Fox
Douglas County Rabid Fox(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rabies alert has been issued in Douglas County after several neighbors reported they were chased, and a pet was attacked by an aggressive fox.

Authorities said the fox injured a family pet but did not hurt anyone else.

Douglas County Animal Services was called to Mann Road and Richardson Road on June 22 where they found a dead fox in the backyard of a home.

Friday, Georgia Department of Public health said in a news release that a fox tested positive for the rabies virus.

Authorities say the pet that was attacked was vaccinated but will be bolstered and placed in quarantine for the next 45 days.

Douglas County Animal Services wants to remind the public not to touch or interfere with any wildlife, regardless of if they appear to be healthy or sick.

Family pets should be vaccinated annually, against the threat of rabies.

If you see a rabies vector animal, such as a fox, raccoon, bat, or coyote, acting strangely or aggressive, contact Animal Control immediately at 770-942-5961 .

