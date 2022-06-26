FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms likely this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 14 of the last 15 days have been above 90° in Atlanta. The long stretch of very hot weather will end this week, but it stays humid and scattered storms are likely most days. Monday will start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at sunrise. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 10 am. There will likely be a break in the action around midday before more showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. There’s about a 50% chance of catching at least one shower/storm on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s in the mountains and mid to upper 80s elsewhere.

Rain odds on Tuesday and Wednesday are about 40% with pop-up showers/storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday - one of the coolest days of June so far, but it will stay humid. Highs climb back into the mid 80s on Wednesday.

Rain (CBS46)

Scattered showers and t-storms are also possible Thursday and Friday - once again mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s late in the workweek. The low temperature stays in the 70s with high humidity.

The early outlook for next weekend is for typically hot and humid weather (highs near 90°, lows in the low 70s) and isolated afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. The same general weather pattern likely persists through the 4th of July.

Temperature trend (CBS46)

