Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A group of protestors against the overturning of Roe v. Wade is planning to stay on the Georgia State Capitol steps until protections for abortion rights are legalized.

Around 20 people stayed all of Saturday night on the steps following protests through the weekend in Downtown Atlanta.

“This is really inconvenient, because I have work and I have school and I have a lot of things to do right now. But this is extremely important,” said one protester.

“I kind of looked at my friends standing next to me. during the protests... I was like, hey, what if we don’t go home?”

“It was never pre planned. It was spur of the moment, and we’re staying.”

Some staying for personal reasons, others for the cause as a whole.

“I’ve personally experienced rape and all that kind of thing. And I’ve had, you know, the police not have my side, like, he only he walked free after two months of sitting in jail. And then like, so, if something would have came about of that, like, I would have been quick to want to get rid of the child,” said a protester who drove all the way from Macon.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to have some kind of personal relationship with it. Honestly, I think it’s a very important cause. And I think they’re attacking our rights to make decisions over our own bodies, which is not something they have the right to do,” said another permanent protester.

“I’m tired of being an object. We’re not objects.”

People staying despite school, work, and social plans.

“We know the community supports us. And we’ll be here. And we’ll be here until the community gets what we want. And what do we want? We want the rights of our bodily autonomy.”

So far, the community has supported the group with food and monetary donations. Meaning they don’t have to leave this spot until they feel their voices have been heard.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.