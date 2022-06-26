Advertisement

Gwinnett County Police investigating shooting near Tullifenney Court Sunday

Gwinnett County Police investigating shooting near Tullifenney Court Sunday
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in Gwinnett County Sunday evening, police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Tullifenney Court around 4:30 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for new details as they become available.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Economic impact following Roe v. Wade ruling
Gwinnett County Police investigating shooting near Tullifenney Court Sunday
3-year-old Gwinnett County girl found safe, officials confirm