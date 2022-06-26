Gwinnett County Police investigating shooting near Tullifenney Court Sunday
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in Gwinnett County Sunday evening, police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.
Police responded to reports of shots fired near Tullifenney Court around 4:30 p.m.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for new details as they become available.
