Protests continue Saturday in downtown Atlanta after US Supreme Court ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Protests against the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling continued on Saturday in downtown Atlanta with thousands of people attending.

Protesters and a few supporters of the ruling began gathering in downtown Atlanta soon after the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling was announced on Friday.

Protests and celebrations have been happening across the country since the historic announcement.

