Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend.

Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold and won prizes while participating in auctions. There were about 400 vendors who attended the event, according to officials.

The Sneaker Con has been held in Atlanta metro area several times in the past, which is why William Debord, Managing Director of Sneaker Con is happy to see the event has grown.

“When Sneaker Con first started, it was at a YMCA in metro Atlanta. Then, it went to the Cobb Galleria and now, it’s at the larger Georgia International Convention Center. It just shows every year it grows more people, more influencers, the community grows, the culture grows and the market grows,” said Debord.

“I think it touches $1,000,000,” he said. “It’s definitely in the millions. You’re talking about $500 to $1,000 shoes.”

