15-month-old Athens baby dies after being exposed to fentanyl, other drugs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-month-old child is dead in Athens after being exposed to fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine, according to Athens-Clarke Police Department.

ACPD says they received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta on June 25 that a young child was receiving treatment at their hospital.

They were later informed the child had died.

At this time, it is unknown how the child was exposed or if anyone has been arrested. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cook at 762-400-7103 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com.

