Economic impacts of Roe v. Wade being overturned

Emotions continue to run high for those in favor and against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to experts, the economic impact from overturning Roe v. Wade will not be good.

The Economic Policy Institute called the decision “devastating” for the nation.

Those who are denied an abortion are more likely to experience financial distress for years afterward and more likely to be in poverty, according to the EPI.

It’s impacts like this that are pushing many people to continue protesting across the nation.

“Without action, there’s no change,” one protestor outside of the Georgia State Capitol said. “If nobody were here, they wouldn’t know how upset we were, even if this does nothing we will keep coming back again and again until our rights are brought back to us.”

