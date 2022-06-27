Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning issued for Metro Atlanta

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton & Henry Counties until 10:45 pm tonight. Locations in the warned area have seen 1.5 - 2.5 inches of rain, and an additional 1-2″ of rain is possible. Please be careful and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.

Rain chances will diminish after sunset before more rain and storms move in Tuesday. This week will remain unsettled, with rain and storms in the forecast during (at least) the next 7 days.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Afternoon scattered rain and storms. Highest rain chances will be south of I-20.

High: 83

Normal High: 89

Chance of Rain: 60%

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The rain chances continue all week and into the weekend. As of now, there is a 40% chance of storms on the 4th of July. Keep your umbrellas handy.

