FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, storms in metro Atlanta today

Wetter conditions are in the forecast
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect scattered showers and storms in metro Atlanta today with highs in the upper 80′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 86°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 60%

Scattered showers, storms this afternoon

A cool front will move through north Georgia today, increasing our rain chances during the late afternoon and evening hours. No severe weather is expected, but isolated storms will be possible through sunset.

Forecast map in north Georgia Monday
Forecast map in north Georgia Monday(CBS46)

More rain this week

It will stay warm and humid for the entire week, which means daily showers and storms are expected, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours. The scattered rain and clouds will help to keep temperatures down with highs in the 80′s this week instead of the 90′s from last week.

Pop-up storms this weekend

Expect a typical, early-July forecast this weekend with hot and humid weather Saturday, Sunday and on Independence Day. The coverage of rain will be lower at 30%, but pop-up storms are possible each afternoon through the holiday weekend.

7 Day Forecast for Atlanta
7 Day Forecast for Atlanta(CBS46)

