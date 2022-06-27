Free HIV tests in Atlanta for National HIV Testing Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today is National HIV Testing Day. This year’s theme is “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”

AID Atlanta Midtown is offering free HIV/STD testing today and every Monday through Friday. They are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 1605 Peachtree St. NE.

Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS is also offering free, on-site, fast, and confidential testing at their Piedmont Store at 595 Piedmont Ave. NE.

There will also be counselors available to answer any questions.

In 2019, there wree 56,446 people livng with HIV in Georgia. Public health officials estimate that HIV testing rates have not yet returned to the level they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year’s national day more important than ever.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.