Advertisement

Free HIV tests in Atlanta for National HIV Testing Day

NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY 2022
NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY 2022(NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY 2022)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today is National HIV Testing Day. This year’s theme is “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”

AID Atlanta Midtown is offering free HIV/STD testing today and every Monday through Friday. They are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 1605 Peachtree St. NE.

Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS is also offering free, on-site, fast, and confidential testing at their Piedmont Store at 595 Piedmont Ave. NE.

There will also be counselors available to answer any questions.

In 2019, there wree 56,446 people livng with HIV in Georgia. Public health officials estimate that HIV testing rates have not yet returned to the level they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year’s national day more important than ever.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Flight Director Class of 2022. Photo Date: June 21, 2022. Location: Building 8, Room 183 -...
Marietta native Heidi Brewer named flight director at NASA
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
A Georgia state patrol officer racked up several Peach Pass fines that were inadvertently...
And the offender is? | Peach Pass fines imposed on man who doesn’t drive on highways
National Sunglasses Day
National Sunglasses Day!