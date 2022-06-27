Ghostface Gangsters members in Cherokee County sentenced to prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two members of the criminal street gang known as Ghostface Gangsters have pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and violating the Street Gang Act and are headed to prison.

They have been identified as 41-year-old Amy Elizabeth Little or Amy Elizabeth Weaver and 23-year-old Brayden Lee Moore.

The co-defendants were arrested on Feb. 7, 2020, after Ball Ground Police conducted a traffic stop and found 91 grams of meth in their vehicles.

During the investigation, it was determined that Little and Moore were members of the street gang, which originated in the Georgia prison system.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Little entered a negotiated guilty plea and Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced her to 15 years, with the first 10 years to be served in confinement in the state prison system. On April 15, 2022, Moore entered a negotiated guilty plea and was sentenced by Judge McElyea to 15 years, with the first 7 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation. During probation, the co-defendants may have no contact with each other or with any gang member or gang associate. They must also avoid alcohol and drugs, not possess firearms, and participate in substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

This case was investigated by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Damion Overstreet, Office of the District Attorney.

