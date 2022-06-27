Advertisement

Marietta native Heidi Brewer named flight director at NASA

Flight Director Class of 2022. Photo Date: June 21, 2022. Location: Building 8, Room 183 -...
Flight Director Class of 2022. Photo Date: June 21, 2022. Location: Building 8, Room 183 - Photo Studio. Photographer: Robert Markowitz(ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC | WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta native Heidi Brewer has been named a 2022 NASA flight director.

Brewer graduated from Georgia Tech in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering in 2005, and holds a Master of Science degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brewer started her career at NASA in 2006 in the Space Shuttle Instrumentation and Communications Officer group.

In that role, she supported 19 shuttle missions and was a lead for the final shuttle flight, STS-135.

At the conclusion of the shuttle program, in 2011, Brewer transitioned to the Space Station Integration and Systems Engineer group, where she worked as a specialist in integrating operations and training with SpaceX.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
A Georgia state patrol officer racked up several Peach Pass fines that were inadvertently...
And the offender is? | Peach Pass fines imposed on man who doesn’t drive on highways
National Sunglasses Day
National Sunglasses Day!