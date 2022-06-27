Marietta native Heidi Brewer named flight director at NASA

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta native Heidi Brewer has been named a 2022 NASA flight director.

Brewer graduated from Georgia Tech in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering in 2005, and holds a Master of Science degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brewer started her career at NASA in 2006 in the Space Shuttle Instrumentation and Communications Officer group.

In that role, she supported 19 shuttle missions and was a lead for the final shuttle flight, STS-135.

At the conclusion of the shuttle program, in 2011, Brewer transitioned to the Space Station Integration and Systems Engineer group, where she worked as a specialist in integrating operations and training with SpaceX.

