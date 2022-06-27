Possible Impact of Roe overturn on contraceptive access, legal expert weighs in

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some women are also worried that they could lose more than abortion rights. Specifically, they are concerned about access to birth control.

There has been some chaos as abortion rights swing to the states.

Women are trying to understand what this Supreme Court decision will actually mean for their lives.

CBS46 spoke to Planned Parenthood and Georgia Life Alliance today who both say despite the chaos some might feel, their missions have never changed.

Lauren Frazier Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates

“We know that before abortion, contraceptives were as widely stigmatized as abortion is today,” Lauren Frazier of Planned Parenthood said.

”We think women have the right to know all about birth control methods. It is not part of our mission to limit or control, access to birth control,” Martha Zoller of Georgia Life Alliance said.

Georgia organizations for abortion access and against, are responding to concerns some women have in losing future access to contraceptives.

“We certainly wouldn’t be suprised if they did that,” Frazier said.

A Constitutional Law expert says that concern is understandable.

”The truth is originally the Roe v Wade decision followed very closely on the heels of the Griswald v Connecticut decision which ensured a right to contraception as a fundamental liberty right under the due process law,” Shlomo C. Pill Emory’s Center for the Study of Law and Religion said/

But, Pill says the released opinion shows the court distinguished clear differences between access to abortion and access to contraceptives.

Shlomo C. Pill Emory’s Center for the Study of Law and Religion

”That is what the court says on paper---what it will actually do down the line is an open question...Justice Thomas in the Dobbs case seems quite willing to revisit the constitutional right to access contraceptive care,”

Georgia Life Alliance says they are focusing on getting the heartbeat bill passed.

Planned Parenthood says they are planning for any scenario, including limited access to contraceptives.

Each organization’s fight continues.

