Advertisement

‘Pumpage’ issue cause water pressure problems on Atlanta’s northside

Issue at Northside Pumping Station Causes Low Water Pressure
Issue at Northside Pumping Station Causes Low Water Pressure(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Due to a system ‘pumpage’ issue at the Northside Pumping Station, neighbors and businesses in the area may be experiencing low water pressure or no service, the city of Atlanta says.

This includes Northside Parkway in Buckhead and the surrounding area.’

The city says the system is back online and water pressure is continuing to build to normal.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
Atlanta Falcons cornerback hosts 2nd annual defensive back camp Saturday
A Georgia state patrol officer racked up several Peach Pass fines that were inadvertently...
And the offender is? | Peach Pass fines imposed on man who doesn’t drive on highways
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Fatal crash closes lanes in Clayton County
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested