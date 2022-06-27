‘Pumpage’ issue cause water pressure problems on Atlanta’s northside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Due to a system ‘pumpage’ issue at the Northside Pumping Station, neighbors and businesses in the area may be experiencing low water pressure or no service, the city of Atlanta says.

This includes Northside Parkway in Buckhead and the surrounding area.’

The city says the system is back online and water pressure is continuing to build to normal.

NEWS RELEASE: Issue at Northside Pumping Station Causes Low Water Pressure



Link: https://t.co/4dKn7qWcfQ pic.twitter.com/YzVKqoeAp6 — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 27, 2022

