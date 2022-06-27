Search for driver underway after chase, crash in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A police chase ended in a crash Monday afternoon near the Fulton County Courthouse.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says an FCSO Traffic Enforcement Unit member witnessed someone driving erratically and almost hitting a pedestrian. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the gray Hyundai Elantra when the driver crashed into a pole near Forsyth and Walton streets. The driver ran from the vehicle and then tried to enter a federal building and was last seen running towards Woodruff Park.

Investigators are viewing surveillance video from nearby buildings and a search for the driver is underway. He is described as a Black male in his late-20s to early-30s, wearing a red shirt, tan shorts, and black boots. Police say he may be armed.

Georgia State University Police, Homeland Security, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Fulton County Marshal’s Office are all assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or submit a tip through the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office App.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.