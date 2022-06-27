Wellstar and United Healthcare Renew Relationship

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - UnitedHealthcare and Wellstar Health System have reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship.

The agreement restores network access to Wellstar’s clinicians, hospitals, health parks and clinics for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans, effective July 1, 2022.

The agreement also expands access to Wellstar Clinical Partners, skilled nursing facilities, home health and hospice care.

“We know how important it is for patients to have local access to high-quality care from the doctors and hospitals they know and trust,” said Candice L. Saunders, President and CEO of Wellstar Health System. “This agreement will offer expanded access and more convenient options for patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance.”

In Georgia, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 1.2 million people through a network of more than 150 hospitals and nearly 35,000 physicians and other care providers.

“The care that Wellstar provides to our members is important and personal to them,” said Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Georgia. “Our top priority throughout this negotiation has been ensuring the people and employers we’re honored to serve in Georgia have access to quality, more affordable health care, and this new agreement helps accomplish that goal.”

UnitedHealthcare members can begin scheduling appointments with Wellstar through MyChart or by calling their clinician’s office. For more information, call 770-956-STAR (7827).

