1 dead in shooting at apartment complex near GSU, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at an off-campus apartment near Georgia State University has left one man dead.

Atlanta police said officers responded to Aspen Heights apartments at 521 Hank Drive SW. just after 7 p.m. Monday.

When police got there, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The man who was killed has not been identified.

CBS46 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.