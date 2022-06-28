1 dead in shooting at apartment complex near GSU, police say
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at an off-campus apartment near Georgia State University has left one man dead.
Atlanta police said officers responded to Aspen Heights apartments at 521 Hank Drive SW. just after 7 p.m. Monday.
When police got there, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The man who was killed has not been identified.
CBS46 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.
