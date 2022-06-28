Advertisement

1 dead in shooting at apartment complex near GSU, police say

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at an off-campus apartment near Georgia State University has left one man dead.

Atlanta police said officers responded to Aspen Heights apartments at 521 Hank Drive SW. just after 7 p.m. Monday.

When police got there, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The man who was killed has not been identified.

CBS46 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
Delta pilots plan to picket Thursday
First Alert: Heavy Rain & Storms Today
First Alert: Heavy Rain & Storms Today
The Python Plunge at Six Flags White Water
Look Up Atlanta: A city of many water attractions